Rains lash Mumbai, surrounding areas, IMD warns of thunderstorm today

Mumbai and its surrounding areas recorded rains on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing thunderstorm warnings for several areas across the state, including Mumbai, Thane, South Konkan, central Maharashtra, south-central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada for Thursday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely till the end of this week. “Wind speeds will be reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour in districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded and Osmanabad,” an IMD official said.

Lightning and heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Friday and Saturday.

For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Mumbai city and suburbs witnessed thunder activity and lightning, starting 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the day temperature continued to be above normal for the third day in a row. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. Weather bureau officials said that the heat will remain trapped closer to the ground and the relative humidity levels will go up in the next few days. On Wednesday morning, 80 per cent relative humidity levels were recorded at the Santacruz observatory.

The weather bureau has cautioned citizens to avoid being outdoors during intense thunder and lightning activity. Convective rain is associated with local instability, they added. “During the day, the temperature is high, which can cause the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. These clouds are thunder clouds that cause convective rain by evening in the city,” said an IMD official.

According to the seven-day forecast, a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers will continue in the city till October 12.

With the commencement of monsoon withdrawal from northern and central India and the northern parts of the Peninsula by the first half of October, the wind pattern rapidly changes from southwesterly to northeasterly.

IMD officials said that due to the lack of rainfall since the start of this month, a rise in temperature is being witnessed. “Winds were easterly and the abundant amount of moisture also added to the rise in temperatures,” said IMD official.

Currently, there is no strong weather system in the state to bring rainfall to the region. IMD officials said that the withdrawal of the monsoon over Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan coast is unlikely before October 15, and also warned that the intensity of rains may also pick up briefly between October 10 and 11.

On Wednesday, the withdrawal of the South-West monsoon commenced, against the normal date of September 17.