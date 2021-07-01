Rains boost water levels in Mumbai lakes

On Thursday, Tulsi lake, located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park has 74.71 per cent of water that can be used to meet drinking water needs. (Express Archive Photo)

Mumbai is unlikely to face any water scarcity, at least for the next couple of months, as the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city are 18.28 per cent full as against 8.18 per cent last year during the same period. Officials from the Hydraulic Engineer department said a good amount of rain in June has helped in maintaining the lake levels.

According to the BMC data, as on July 1, all seven lakes have a combined total of 264,616 million litres of water against an overall capacity of 1,447,363 lakh million litres.

On Thursday, Tulsi and Vihar lakes, both located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, have 74.71 per cent and 62.29 per cent of water that can be used to meet drinking water needs. Bhatsa, which supplies 55 per cent of the total city’s requirement, has 16.58 per cent, Tansa has 31.65 per cent, Modak Sagar 37.85 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0 per cent, and Middle Vaitarna has 13.43 per cent.

“The water level in lakes can last for the next 67 days. In July good rainfall is expected so the levels will increase. As of now no water cut is planned, “said an official from Hydraulic Engineer.

Mumbai gets about 3,900 million litres of water daily from these seven lakes. Earlier, Powai lake, which supplies water to industries, had overflowed on June 12. Last year in August, Mumbai had faced water cuts as lake catchment areas did not receive enough rainfall and water levels were low.

After heavy rainfall in early June, no significant rainfall has been recorded in the last two weeks.