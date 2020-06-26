Rainfall to resume in Mumbai from June 28: IMD

The southwest monsoon advanced into the national capital and adjoining states, the IMD said on Thursday. (File) The southwest monsoon advanced into the national capital and adjoining states, the IMD said on Thursday. (File)

Rainfall in Mumbai is likely to resume again from June 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The city had last received moderate to heavy showers on June 18. In the last four days, no rain has been recorded in the city.

According to IMD’s district rainfall forecast for the next four days, light to very light rain is expected in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. So far, only one intense rain spell was recorded on June 18, which led to 41 mm rain in the suburbs and 44 mm in south Mumbai.

Since then, only sporadic showers mostly during the night or early morning have been noticed in the city.

The total rain recorded so far since June 1 is 309.2 mm, which is 71.3 mm below the monthly average. The rainfall is likely to resume from June 28, and further increase in the first week of July.

“Since June 18, there has not been any prominent weather system for causing any significant rainfall activity in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. In addition, rainfall activity has shifted to the foothills of the Himalayas, thereby further drying the atmosphere over Maharashtra. From around June-end, rainfall activity in the state is expected to revive, leading to a possibility of good rainfall in early July,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the Department of Meteorology, University of Reading, United Kingdom (UK).

The southwest monsoon advanced into the national capital and adjoining states, the IMD said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the suburbs was recorded at 33.7 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 26.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal.

