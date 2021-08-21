Rainfall to continue in Mumbai, suburbs today; heavy showers expected at isolated places

Moderate rainfall continued through the Friday night in Mumbai and the suburbs as more rainfall is predicted for today. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued rainfall throughout the day on Saturday with the possibility of heavy spells at isolated places. No warning has been issued.

Moderate to intense cloud cover was observed over the adjoining areas of Mumbai— Thane, Kalyan, extending up to Raigad in Konkan and off the city coast.

Weather, rainfall today | Follow all the latest updates here

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded 52.2 mm rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 57 mm rain in the same period. Widespread rainfall was recorded through Friday night in the city.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 2 degrees below normal at 23.3 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, the day and night temperatures will continue to remain below normal in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city are 85 per cent full of the total capacity. Four lakes have overflown this monsoon season. Moderate rainfall was recorded at the lakes’ catchment areas in the last 24 hours.