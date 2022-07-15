‘Rainfall intensity in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra to ease from tomorrow’

After being battered by rains for nearly a week, the rainfall intensity in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra is likely to reduce from Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places has been issued for Palghar, Raigad and in ghat areas of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur on Friday.

In Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely on Friday.

No alert has been issued for the city from Saturday till Monday. Moderate to light rain is likely in the city starting Saturday.

“Rainfall intensity is likely to reduce over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana from July 15 and over Saurashtra and Kutch from July 17,” stated the forecast.

Areas in Palghar, Pune and Satara districts were among the wettest in the country. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Mahabaleshwar recorded 290 mm of rain, Lonavala (230 mm), Talasari in Palghar district recorded 270 mm, Vikramgad (250 mm) Matheran in Raigad district and Wada, Jawhar recorded 240 mm each rainfall.

Rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

In the same period, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded very heavy rainfall at 95.2 mm.

As per the 24 hours forecast for Mumbai, moderate rain in the city and suburbs is likely with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places. Occasional strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also very likely.

While a warning for heavy rain at isolated places was issued for Mumbai for Thursday, moderate rainfall was recorded throughout the day.

In the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on Thursday, 18.8 mm rain, categorised as moderate, was recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory.

Meanwhile, water stock in the seven lakes is at 65.81 per cent of the total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres due to heavy rainfall in the Thane, Nashik and Mumbai regions in the past week. Last year on the same date, the water stock was at 17.35 per cent.