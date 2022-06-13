scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Two days of zero rainfall activity drives mercury up in city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warning for the city for this week and has forecast only cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 13, 2022 7:50:09 pm
In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 2.3 mm of rain while the Santacruz observatory recorded no rain. (Representational/File photo)

After heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, no rainfall has been recorded in the city since Sunday. The onset of the Southwest monsoon over Mumbai was declared on June 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warning for the city for this week and has forecast only cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall. According to the seven-day forecast by IMD, rainfall activity is likely to pick up over the weekend.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 2.3 mm of rain while the Santacruz observatory recorded no rain. The total rainfall recorded this season by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory has been 102.5mm and 79.8 respectively.

With not much rain activity, the day and night temperatures rose in the city after a brief drop. On Monday, the minimum temperatures recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory were 24.2 degrees and 26.6 degrees. The day temperatures or the maximum temperature rose from 31 degrees to 35 degrees.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire Konkan region on Monday. “The monsoon advanced to some more parts of the Arabian Sea, some parts of Gujarat state, the entire Konkan, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada and Karnataka, Some parts of Telangana and Rayalaseema, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Bihar,” stated IMD.

