Rainfall activity may increase in Mumbai, surrounding areas

With low-pressure areas likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity is likely to increase in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

As per the district forecast and warning, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are under yellow alert with forecast of heavy rain at isolated places likely on September 5.

In the south Konkan region of Raigad, Ratnagiri is under orange alert with warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on September 5.

“The monsoon trough is very likely to shift with the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 6. Under the influence isolated very heavy falls are very likely over Marathwada and Konkan September 6 and 7 and over the ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra on September 7,” said IMD in its afternoon bulletin on Friday.

Moderate rain is likely to continue in the city and suburbs till Monday in Mumbai. As per the 24 hour forecast, moderate rain is likely with occasional intense spells.

In the last 24 hours, light rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. High humidity was also recorded. In the nine hours starting 8.30 am on Friday, Mumbai recorded 10 mm rain. The relative humidity on Friday evening was 92 per cent.