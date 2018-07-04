Rain, stalling of Western Railway services hit road traffic

Commuters wait for a bus at S V Road. Dilip Kagda Commuters wait for a bus at S V Road. Dilip Kagda

HEAVY RAINS and inundation of roads, coupled with the stalling of Western Railway services, led to long traffic pile-ups in various parts of the city on Tuesday, with the south-bound carriageway of Western Express Highway witnessing thick congestion between Malad and Bandra. Traffic on Link Road and S V Road also remained slow moving in the morning.

Mid-morning, traffic near Kalina on the Western Express Highway witnessed further chaos when an empty double decker BEST bus rammed into a height barrier. The driver, Milind Masurkar, was arrested on charges of rash driving and later released on bail.

DCP (Traffic) Sanjay Jadhav said, “There is a Metro station coming up on the same lane, due to which, the height barrier was constructed. The barrier was raised two months ago, and signboards are in place to notify heavy vehicles. We had a meeting with the BEST officials to inform them of the location where the height barriers will be constructed.”

The Mumbai Police traffic department issued advisories through its Twitter account to keep commuters and motorists informed of road conditions. Following the partial bridge collapse, the department closed Gokhale flyover connecting Andheri East and West. “Commuters travelling from Andheri East to West are advised to follow Bisleri junction-Teli Galli-Surve Chowk-Andheri subway-S V road,” the police tweeted. Those travelling to the airport were advised to leave early owing to congestion. The collapse of a 30-foot wall at Ghodbunder Road in Thane also contributed to congestion on Western Express Highway near Dahisar.

Earlier, the traffic authorities alerted commuters asking them to avoid using the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road owing to congestion. The advisory said vehicular movement was affected due to waterlogging at Sion, King’s Circle in Matunga, Sarvodaya hospital in Ghatkopar, Shyam Talav, Hindmata junction, Western Express Highway near Oberoi mall, CST Road in Kurla, Mahim junction and Nehru Nagar bridge. As traffic thinned out by afternoon, roads cleared along with the skies.

As Western Railway remained hit, taxi and rickshaw drivers sensed an opportunity to raise fares. Satya Patkar, a receptionist at the Dr RN Cooper hospital’s radiology department, had to alight at Jogeshwari station. “The auto driver asked me to pay Rs 500 to reach Cooper hospital. I decided to walk, it took me two hours from 7.45 am to reach the hospital,” he said. Patkar walked 3.9 km, a 20-minute ride from station to the hospital. Near Jogeshwari station, autos had a fixed rate of Rs 700 for Seepz, and Rs 500 for the western side of Andheri.

According to staffers at BMC-run Cooper hospital, several employees live in far-flung suburbs and found it hard to report for duty. “Most of us on morning duty had reached before the collapse. We will be free by late afternoon but can’t go home. We may have to do double duty now…,” a security guard said.

