Rain slows down mass vaccination plan

AMID THE mounting fear of the new variant Omicron, the unseasonal rain has slowed down the mass immunisation programme again. The rural areas that are already lagging behind are the worst hit in the downpour.

After recording an average of nearly 5lakh daily vaccination in the first three weeks of November, the daily immunisation surged to an average of 9 lakh in the previous week. The fear of contracting Omicron contributed in increasing the vaccination among people who were hesitant to take the jab.

However, the unprecedented rain in different parts of the state in the past three days has affected the immunisation. The data from the public health department shows that immunisation started surging from November when 8.3lakh people got inoculated, mostly with the second dose. On November 29, the state recorded 11lakh vaccination. On the following day, the state administered 12lakh—the highest of the last month. Now again, since the past three days, the average daily vaccination has dropped to 9lakh.

“Due to the rain, many beneficiaries especially in rural parts of the state couldn’t go to the vaccination centres to get the jabs. The door-to-door inoculation also got affected due to it,” said Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunization officer. In the state, only 45% of the eligible population have been fully immunised, which is lower than the national average of 49%. After coming under the radar of the Centre last month, the districts through coercive techniques and door-to-door vaccination are trying to boost up immunisation. With growing suspected Omicron patients, doctors also raise the need for booster shots as Omicron has more mutations with a higher rate of transmissibility.

Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of Hiranandani Hospital on November 29 wrote to the commissioner of BMC, IS Chahal, requesting to allow booster shots for healthcare workers, immunocompromised patients and senior citizens. “Different variants are still coming out and countries like US and UK are still recovering from the impact. Booster doses are important as they reduce the severity and therefore even if the virus is contracted, there would not be a need for hospitalisation,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, in-charge of Covid-19 private hospitals.