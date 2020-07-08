Rain slows down in Mumbai after days of heavy showers

Mumbai suburb has recorded 41 per cent excess rain for the season while South Mumbai has recorded large excess of 36 per cent. (File) Mumbai suburb has recorded 41 per cent excess rain for the season while South Mumbai has recorded large excess of 36 per cent. (File)

AFTER FIVE days of extremely heavy to moderate rain, Mumbai on Wednesday had an overcast sky and experienced light rainfall. The intensity of rain slowed with Santacruz recording 11.8 mm on Wednesday (between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm), of which 9 mm was recorded in the last three hours. Colaba recorded 5.4 mm in the same time period, of which 2.8 mm was recorded in the last three hours.

Mumbai has recorded heavy rain starting July 3. Colaba station on Wednesday crossed the 1,000-mm mark. The total rainfall recorded from June 1 to July 8 (till 5.30 pm) was 1,004.8 mm, which is 47 per cent of the normal annual rainfall (2,120 mm). Santacruz station recorded 996.5 mm of rain on Wednesday (till 5.30 pm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘light to moderate’ rain in Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai for the next four days. The 48-hour forecast by the IMD for Mumbai is “generally cloudy with possibility of moderate rain”.

Moderate showers continued on Tuesday night. In the 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Santacruz observatory recorded 58.3 mm rain while Colaba recorded 58 mm in the same time period. The IMD classifies 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as ‘moderate’ rain while 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain as ‘heavy’, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as ‘very heavy’, and over 204.5 mm as ‘extremely heavy’ rain.

Mumbai suburb has recorded 41 per cent excess rain for the season while South Mumbai has recorded large excess of 36 per cent. From July 1 to 8 (till 5.30 pm), Mumbai recorded 589.7 mm rain, of which 34 per cent or 200.8 mm was recorded on July 5, also the second highest 24-hour rain recorded in July.

Mumbai City

Rainfall recorded from June 1 to July 8 (5:30 pm): 1,004.8 mm

Normal rainfall for the period: 735.1 mm

Mumbai Suburban

Rainfall recorded from June 1 to July 8 (5:30 pm): 996.5 mm

Normal rainfall for the period: 705 mm

Average Rainfall for Mumbai for July: 840.7 mm

Rainfall recorded till July 7: 576.6 mm (68.5 per cent of average rainfall)

