Rain returns to city, IMD issues orange alert for next three days

Mumbai rain made a comeback on Sunday and the city is likely to experience rainfall for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for the next three days, stated the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, adding that an ‘orange alert’ has also been issued for neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

The IMD has also issued a ‘red alert’ predicting “extremely heavy rainfall” at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts on Monday. These regions experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday.

According to the IMD, till 6pm on Sunday, 5.55mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city, while its easter and western suburbs logged 24.17mm and 23.27mm of rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there were seven tree falling incidents in the city with no casualties. The city had seen a dry spell over the past few weeks, with only sporadic light showers. IMD scientist KS Hosalikar said areas in Navi Mumbai received ‘extremely intense’ spells of rainfall on Sunday evening, with a number of stations reporting about 80-90mm rainfall. IMD officials said among the reasons for the heavy rain forecast is a cyclonic circulation which has formed over east central and adjoining north eastern Arabian sea and an off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala.

The IMD also issued a warning for fishermen till August 11 to not venture out along and off coast due to likely strong wind speeds of upto 65kmph in North and South Maharashtra.