Light rain brings relief to Mumbai; IMD sees favourable conditions for monsoon advance

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After days of waiting, parts of Mumbai finally received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the heat and humidity that had gripped the city.
The showers come as the southwest monsoon, whose advance has been slower than usual this year, shows signs of picking up pace over Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon’s further advance across parts of the state.
Although the monsoon reached South Konkan earlier this month, its progress subsequently stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions. The delayed advance has been reflected across the country. While the southwest monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 4 and advanced steadily for the next four days, reaching parts of the west coast, including Karnataka and Goa, ahead of schedule, its onset remained delayed across most of northeast India.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar recorded the highest rainfall between 6 am and 7 am at 24 mm. Chembur Fire Station received 20 mm, while Mankhurd Fire Station recorded 16 mm during the same period.
Rainfall intensified in some pockets during the following hour. Between 7 am and 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School recorded 25 mm of rain each, the highest in the city. The G-South ward office in Lower Parel received 21 mm, while Worli Fire Station recorded 17 mm.
Despite the showers, officials said no major waterlogging or rain-related incidents were reported from any part of the city.
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