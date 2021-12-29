Rain likely in Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra

Parts of Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience light rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places on Wednesday, IMD officials said.

No cold wave conditions are likely to develop in the state till the end of this week.

On Tuesday, Ahmednagar, Akola recorded hailstorms associated with strong winds and rain. According to the district forecast, heavy rain and hailstorm is likely in some districts of Vidarbha between December 28 and 30. Lightning strikes and hailstorms have hit several places in Akola.

A yellow alert with forecast of thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places is very likely in Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli on Wednesday. The IMD on Tuesday issued orange alerts for Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia districts.

Currently, a western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation is over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood. Under its influence, hail, thunderstorms and lightning are likely in Vidarbha in the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature is likely to be above normal in Vidarbha in the coming days.