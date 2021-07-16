Rain intensity declines, Mumbai to see higher temperatures in coming days

People walk in the rain with umbrellas at Mumbai on Wednesday, (Express Photo by Ganesh shirsekar)

THE RAINFALL intensity in Mumbai and the adjoining areas declined on Thursday leading to an increase in the maximum temperature in the city. In nine hours (from 8.30 am on Thursday), the India Meteorological Depart-ment’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded light rainfall at 3.2 mm, while the Colaba station recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall during the same period.

According to the 24 hours forecast issued by the IMD, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain with the possibility of heavy spells at isolated places. “Mumbai and Thane regions saw some reduction in rainfall. There were no particularly heavy spells on Wednesday night,” said IMD.

The city received a total of 37.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the weather station in Santacruz, down from 89.6mm recorded on Wednesday. The Colaba station recorded 52mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, down from 111.2mm a day earlier.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was a degree above normal at 31.6 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature over the next five days is expected to rise to 32 degrees Celsius (up from 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday) and the minimum temperature is expected to rise to 26 degrees Celsius, up from 24.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.