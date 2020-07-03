Rain gives most of Mumbai a miss, heavy shower forecast today: IMD

Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5. (File) Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5. (File)

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai on Thursday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory only recorded 0.3 mm of rainfall and Colaba observatory 2.8 mm in 12 hours ending at 5.30 pm.

Moderate showers were recorded on Wednesday night at IMD’s Colaba station. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Colaba observatory recorded 28.8 mm of rainfall while Santacruz station recorded 6.5 mm during the same period.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places for Friday and Saturday for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane and a red alert warning for Raigad with extremely heavy rain for Saturday. Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5.

At 375.2 mm of rainfall, July 2 last year had recorded the second highest July rain over a 24-hour period since 1975, bringing Mumbai to standstill. This week, except for Monday night, when the island city reported over 100 mm of rain, there has been very light rain on June 30 and July 1.

While the Konkan region, including Mumbai, received deficient rainfall in June, IMD has forecast a normal monsoon in July for the region. Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city and suburbs, and Raigad recorded deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 1, whereas Ratangiri recorded normal rainfall.

