Rain forecast in Maharashtra till tomorrow

After the winter-like chill, Maharashtra will experience some rainy days accompanied by thunder and lightning till November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This will be under the influence of the likely formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and its west-north-westwards movement to mainland India.

The IMD further said that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts around November 17.

Also Read | August Kranti Maidan, a quiet zone catapulted to national fame by the Quit India Movement

The Met department has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert over most districts of southern Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada starting Saturday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts starting Saturday till November 18.

Thane is also under yellow alert from Tuesday till November 18. As per the seven-day forecast, Mumbai is also likely to get rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening starting Tuesday for three days.

After witnessing below-normal minimum temperature, Mumbai on Sunday recorded a spike in temperatures on Sunday. Three-degree rise in minimum temperature was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, up from 21.6 degrees Celsius, the previous day. Sunday’s minimum temperature was also three degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was also three degrees above normal at 36.6 degrees Celsius. As per the seven-day forecast, the minimum and maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain above normal.