Mumbai finally gets some rain after dry spell of 15 days

Sunday, August 15, 2021
The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday in the city was below normal at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 15, 2021 10:53:13 am
IMD predicts moderate rain with the possibility of occasional intense spells. (Representational Photo)

Mumbai finally saw some rains on Sunday morning after a gap of nearly 15 days.

In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded moderate rainfall at 25.6 mm, while the Colaba observatory recorded 42.8 mm of rain.

Overcast conditions are likely to prevail over the city with IMD forecasting moderate with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

Since there are no favourable weather systems over Maharashtra, the monsoon rainfall activity has been subdued. As per the district forecast and warning, heavy rain at isolated places is likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg next week.

The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday in the city was below normal at 23.6 degrees Celsius. IMD expects the maximum and minimum temperature to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

