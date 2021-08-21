Rain brings down city temperature; Met predicts light showers next week

With rain continuing in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Saturday, a significant dip in the day time temperature was recorded.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast the minimum and maximum temperatures to be around 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively for the next 24 hours.

With the intermittent rainfall through Saturday, high humidity was recorded at 94 per cent in the morning and 85 per cent in the evening. Light to moderate rain is forecast for the coming week in the city. No warning has been issued.

Moderate to intense cloud cover was observed over the adjoining areas of Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, extending up to Raigad in Konkan and off the city coast on Saturday. Light rain was recorded in nine hours – 8.30 am to 5.30 pm – on Saturday. The IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded 11.7 mm rain, while Colaba recorded 14.6 mm rain in this period.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 52.2 mm rain, while Colaba recorded 57 mm rain in this period. Widespread rainfall was recorded through Friday night in the city.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city are 85 per cent full of the total capacity. Four lakes have overflown during this monsoon. Moderate rainfall was recorded at the lakes’ catchment areas in the past 24 hours.