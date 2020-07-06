Rain batters Mumbai: 4.65 m tidal waves, waterlogging across city

A waterlogged Navi Mumbai street following heavy showers on Sunday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) A waterlogged Navi Mumbai street following heavy showers on Sunday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Heavy rain continued to pelt Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Many parts of city witnessed waterlogging after the early morning downpour coincided with the huge tidal waves reaching up to 4.65 metres.

The Santacruz weather observatory that represents the western and eastern part of the city recorded 103.9 mm rainfall, while its Colaba counterpart, which covers the island city, recorded 26.79 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

In the last five days, the city has received over 50 per cent of July’s average rainfall. Mumbai has, so far, recorded 489 mm rain from July 1 till 5.30 pm on Sunday, which is 58.1 per cent of the month’s average rainfall of 840.7 mm. The city had recorded 395 mm rain in June, which was the lowest monthly rain in five years.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall with intense spells (20-30 mm per hour) and very intense spells (30-50 mm per hour) at isolated locations.

“On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rain (200.8 mm) for July in over the past five years. Last year, the city had recorded 375.2 mm rain on July 2, which was the highest 24-hour rain recorded in the month since 2015,” an official from Met department said Sunday.

Thane recorded the highest 24-hour rain across the Konkan region and the state at 377 mm rain, which falls under the ‘exceptionally heavy rain’ category, as per the IMD.

After the heavy rainfall, several parts of city and its suburbs reported intense waterlogging. About 35 BEST bus routes had to be diverted. According to officials, high tidal waves, reaching up to 4.65 meters, hit Mumbai’s shores at 12.23 pm. However, the intensity of rain had reduced by the afternoon, they added.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Konkan in next 24 hours. It has also warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat and Saurashtra.

