Rain alert: Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting to review preparatory measures

Uddhav Thackeray told all collectors that the treatment of Covid-19 patients should not suffer and diesel generation sets should be kept ready. (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a meeting with collectors of coastal districts, disaster management authority and senior officials after the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain across the state between June 9 and 12.

Collectors of coastal districts, district superintendents of police, zilla parishad CEOs, top officials of the state, Mumbai Municipal commissioner and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority commissioner among others attended the meeting.

Thackeray told all collectors that the treatment of Covid-19 patients should not suffer and diesel generation sets should be kept ready. The district administrations of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been told to keep additional stocks of oxygen ready.

During cyclone Tauktae, the administration had kept an oxygen stock for two days as standby.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal is also expected to hold a preparatory meeting in anticipation of the rains on Tuesday noon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the navy to be on standby.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said people in low-lying areas will be shifted, while an agency has been tasked to remove branches of fallen trees. Teams of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, BMC, fire brigade, national disaster management force and the state disaster management force have been asked to be ready. People will also be stopped from going to the beaches.

In Mumbai, several metro projects are in progress. Therefore, debris and loose soil are lying at many places. The CM has instructed all such soil to be removed so that there is no water accumulation in the island city. The CM has also said that there should be no outbreak of monsoon-related diseases, and if any, they should be controlled.