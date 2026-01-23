Railways to survey Mumbai stations to draw up crowd management plans

Morning crowd at CSMT on there way to work. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) will undertake detailed surveys of major suburban railway stations and long-distance terminals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to prepare customised crowd management plans aimed at improving passenger safety and convenience, officials said.

“With passenger numbers rising steadily, systematic crowd management has become critical for safety and smooth operations. These surveys will help us redesign station layouts and movement patterns in a more scientific manner,” a senior Central Railway official said.

In the first phase, five to seven of the busiest suburban stations in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Bandra, Kurla and Prabhadevi will be covered. Important stations in Pune and Nashik will also be included in the exercise. The surveys will be conducted at stations under both Central and Western Railway jurisdictions.