Railways to install CCTV cameras in accident-prone Mumbra to Kalwa stretch

The Central Railway (CR) will install a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera between Mumbra and Kalwa to monitor an accident spot, identified as kilometre number 36/4. The move comes after a person was killed and two others were injured when the men fell off a local train between Mumbra and Kalwa on February 5, officials said.

Besides installing a CCTV camera, CR is also planning to impose a speed restriction on the stretch. At least 10 accidents have been reported within the one-km stretch between Mumbra and Kalwa so far, officials said.

“We are trying to ascertain as to what causes accidents on the stretch so that measures can be taken to curb fatalities,” Senior Divisional Security Commissioner for RPF (CR), KK Asharaf said.

Most of the accidents, RPF officials said, have been reported during morning peak hours and on CSMT-bound trains, especially near a tunnel which on the up, slow track between Mumbra and Kalwa. “The trains are extremely crowded during morning peak hours and a lot of passengers have to stand on the footboard. As soon as the train enters the tunnel, passengers try to squeeze in to escape hitting the edges of the tunnel, which might cause other passengers to fall out of the train,” a senior official from CR said.

A total of 711 deaths due to passengers falling off trains were reported in 2018, while 611 were reported in 2019. Of the 611 deaths, 426 were reported on CR and 185 on Western Railway.

