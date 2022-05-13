scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Railways to add two Vistadome coaches to Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

The Vistadome is a state-of-the-art coach made by Indian Railways, designed to provide passengers with travel comfort as well as an enhanced viewing experience of their surroundings.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 13, 2022 2:37:43 pm
Interior view of a Vistadome coach. (Express Photo)

In view of the overwhelming response received by the Vistadome coaches attached to the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on an experimental basis over the last month, the Western Railway has decided to permanently add two Vistadome coaches to the train from May 17.

The Vistadome is a state-of-the-art coach made by Indian Railways, designed to provide passengers with travel comfort as well as an enhanced viewing experience of their surroundings.

Explained |What’s special about the Vistadome coach on trains to Kevadia?

According to the Western Railway, train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express will be permanently augmented with two Vistadome coaches starting from May 17. During the interim period – from May 12 to May 16 – one Vistadome coach will be attached. The coaches, with a seating capacity of 44 passengers each, have features including large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge for passengers.

More from Mumbai
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bookings for these coaches have now been integrated with that of the other coaches of the Shatabdi Express and have been made available under train No. 12009 /12010 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what nowPremium
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what now
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement