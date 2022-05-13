Railways to add two Vistadome coaches to Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

In view of the overwhelming response received by the Vistadome coaches attached to the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on an experimental basis over the last month, the Western Railway has decided to permanently add two Vistadome coaches to the train from May 17.

The Vistadome is a state-of-the-art coach made by Indian Railways, designed to provide passengers with travel comfort as well as an enhanced viewing experience of their surroundings.

According to the Western Railway, train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express will be permanently augmented with two Vistadome coaches starting from May 17. During the interim period – from May 12 to May 16 – one Vistadome coach will be attached. The coaches, with a seating capacity of 44 passengers each, have features including large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge for passengers.

Bookings for these coaches have now been integrated with that of the other coaches of the Shatabdi Express and have been made available under train No. 12009 /12010 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.