Railways removes speed restriction, trains to run faster on Mumbai-Nagpur route

Indian Railways latest news:Indian Railways has removed speed restrictions on a key section in Maharashtra, enabling faster train operations on the Mumbai-Nagpur rail route. The national transporter has also undertaken several projects to upgrade infrastructure aimed at enhancing safety and increasing speed of trains.
The speed restriction has been removed following the completion of Through Formation Treatment (TFTR) work on the Up line of the Asvali-Padli section.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway said that the Asvali-Padli section is a part of Bhusaval Division and falls on Mumbai-Nagpur rail route. “The speed restriction was for almost 800 meters and affected overall time,” he said.
According to the zonal railway, a Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) of 75 kmph had been in place for a long time between Kms 160.57 to 160.13, which required constant monitoring, particularly during the monsoon season.
“The work posed considerable challenges as the section is situated in a semi ghat area with limited accessibility. The track formation height is approximately 9 meters and includes a curve of 2.26 degrees. Considering these constraints, the work was strategically taken up for execution post monsoon in 2025,” it said.
Central Railway special trains
In financial year 2025-26, Central Railway operated 8,840 trips of Special Trains including 348 Festival special trains. It also planned to run 2,169 Summer Special trains from April 15 to July 31 of which 1359 trains are for Maharashtra while the rest are for other states.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More