Railways removes speed restriction, trains to run faster on Mumbai-Nagpur route

Indian Railways latest news: Indian Railways has removed speed restrictions on a key section in Maharashtra, enabling faster train operations on the Mumbai-Nagpur rail route. The national transporter has also undertaken several projects to upgrade infrastructure aimed at enhancing safety and increasing speed of trains.

The speed restriction has been removed following the completion of Through Formation Treatment (TFTR) work on the Up line of the Asvali-Padli section.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway said that the Asvali-Padli section is a part of Bhusaval Division and falls on Mumbai-Nagpur rail route. “The speed restriction was for almost 800 meters and affected overall time,” he said.