Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews safety and trespass control measures

RAILWAYS Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday reviewed safety and trespass control measures of suburban railway in a meeting with top officials in Mumbai. Goyal reviewed the number of footoverbridges, boundary walls constructed in the suburban section, senior officials said.

To make rail travel safer, the Railways has proposed trespass control measures — to prevent people from illegally crossing tracks — worth Rs 200 crore with the construction of bridges and elevated pathways. As many as 28 foot overbridges and seven linkways will be constructed across mainline, harbor line and the Western Railway by May 2020.

“Some local leaders had complained about the increasing number of trespassing cases on suburban railway in the recent days. Goyal wanted to a review such issues,” a senior official said.

Officials added that Goyal discussed ways to bring down fatalities due to trespassing as well as commuters falling from trains on mid-section or platforms.

Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of Central Railway, said: “As many as 183 spots have been identified in Mumbai suburban that require to be fenced with high walls to curb trespassing. More trains having 15 coaches should be put in service at the earliest on the Western and Cental Railway.”

On an average, 10 people die on the tracks. During the last five years (till July 2018) 18,000 people had died due to trespassing on tracks.

“More ideas were discussed for capacity augmentation and curbing accidents on tracks. It was decided to treat COP (cover over platform) for Mumbai suburban as safety work. The Railway Board is likely to meet within a week and finalise modalities,” said Udasi.

Officials said that awareness campaigns to prevent trespassing would be intensified. “Manufacturing of AC rakes would be fast tracked,” an official added. Mumbai is set to receive 210 AC rakes by 2020.