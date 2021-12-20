Railways mega block extended, commuters affected

Commuters travelling on the harbour line of Mumbai Suburban Railways were affected on Sunday as the mega block announced by Central Railway was extended by two hours and there were no trains for passengers going towards Navi Mumbai from Mumbai.

For over three hours, trains going towards Navi Mumbai’s Vashi and Panvel from CSMT were not available, leaving thousands in the lurch. “I knew there was a block on the harbour line, but it was supposed to be till 4.40 pm. However, there were no trains from Kurla even till 7.30 pm,” said Rahul Kirdat, a commuter.

Trains, however, did not start on the route till 8 pm as clearance of maintenance vehicles from the tracks took time and due to bunching of trains.