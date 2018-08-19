Railways data: 1st class season pass holders, car users form 90 per cent of AC local commuters

Railway officials said that commuters who held first-class season passes and car users now constitute 90 per cent of the regular riders of the AC local. (File) Railway officials said that commuters who held first-class season passes and car users now constitute 90 per cent of the regular riders of the AC local. (File)

Approximately 25,000 regular commuters on Western Railway’s (WR) Mumbai suburban section, who earlier held season passes for travel in the first class compartments, have recently switched to travelling by the air-conditioned (AC) local, according to data obtained from the Railways.

A sizeable number are commuters who were earlier frequent car users and have now begun to use the AC local to beat traffic on arterial roads, the data showed.

Introduced on December 25, 2017, the single AC local train makes 12 fast trips a day between Churchgate and Virar stations. Till July, it had recorded a total ridership of 22.4 lakh commuters, carrying an average 1,500 commuters daily. According to data, the AC local has recorded a 10 per cent increase every month in commuters taking the train from Churchgate since December.

Railway officials said that commuters who held first-class season passes and car users now constitute 90 per cent of the regular riders of the AC local. Till August 2018, the WR had recorded an upgradation of 515 first-class season tickets and another 517 first class single journey tickets to the AC local. Upgradation of season ticket allows first-class commuters to undertake balance number of journeys in the AC local since the time they make the switch by paying the difference in fare.

“While single journey first class ticket holders also upgrade the ticket to AC, only those who have upgraded their season tickets to the AC local can be considered as regular AC local commuters,” a senior WR official said. The AC local makes four trips in the morning and evening peak hours. “As travel allowances are compensated by their offices, we have seen first class commuters becoming regular users of the AC local. A decent number of car users hare also switched to AC local.”

Borivali resident and finance consultant Tushar Hatkar, who switched to using AC local, said he is able to save 1.5 hours now. “Earlier, I would drive till Andheri to reach office. Three months ago, my office shifted to Dadar, which is when I decided to take the AC local,” he said while claiming that though the AC local’s fares are expensive, he has saved up on fuel costs. “It is a comfortable journey. The train is crowded in the evening but I get a seat after Andheri.”

For Kandivali resident and IT professional Bhavin Gosrani, switching to the AC local from Uber or Ola has been economical. “If I need to take an AC local, I take a rickshaw to Borivali station and get down at Bandra to reach office at the Bandra Kurla Complex. While I prefer taking Ola or Uber, as it gives a point to point service, I get to travel comfortably and at cheaper rates in the AC local… I plan to take a monthly pass soon.”

Till July, the local has recorded total earnings of Rs 9 crore with an average monthly earning of Rs 1 crore. Regular commuters demand an increase in the frequency of its services and more stops, including at Kandivali, Malad and Grant Road stations.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App