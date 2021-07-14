Mumbai: 18 deaths while crossing railway tracks in 3 days since July 10

While seven people died on July 10, eight died on July 11 and three on July 12. (Representational Image)

According to data by Mumbai Police, at least 18 people died while crossing railway tracks in just three days between July 10 and July 12. Most of the deaths took place on the central line.

The accidents took place between Kurla and Chunabhatti, Koparkhairane and Turbhe, Near Byculla Station, Byculla and Sandhurst Road, Mulund and Thane, Mulund and Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikroli, Thakurli and Kalyan, Vitthalwadi Station, Asangaon, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel, Andheri and Vileparle stations in the past three days.

A police officer said, “In the Asangaon station incident, the deceased were a mother and her two-year-old child who died on July 10 after being hit by the Tapovan Express.”

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police keep warning and appealing people to not cross railway tracks on foot and use the footover bridges instead but figures show people ignore the warnings.