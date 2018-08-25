Railway recruitment: Two arrested for ‘cheating’ people in Mumbai

Recently, the Railway Board had published advertisements about vacancies in Grade D and E posts. Recently, the Railway Board had published advertisements about vacancies in Grade D and E posts.

The MRA Marg police in south Mumbai on Thursday arrested two persons, who allegedly cheated at least seven residents by promising them jobs with the Railways through the railway minister’s quota and took around Rs 93 lakh from them.

As the process of hiring was underway, Rufus Dabre (38) and Manjeet Singh Chilotre (46) cheated several people by promising them jobs and took Rs 6 to 7 lakhs from each aspirant, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1) Abhishek Trimukhe.

