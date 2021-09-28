Railway Police suggests measures to stop misuse of premises

THE MAHARASHTRA Government Railway Police (GRP) has written to the general managers of Central and Western Railways to upgrade security on vulnerable railway premises that could be misused for crimes.

The letter comes in the wake of the rape case at Ulhasnagar railway station, where a history-sheeter forcibly took a 14-year-old girl to an unused room at railway quarters and raped her. While the city police had refused to register an FIR, the GRP subsequently registered the case and arrested the accused.

A source said that soon after the incident, in a review by ADG (GRP) Dr Pradnya Sarvade, it was realized that there were several such dilapidated, unused structures and sheds along the railway premises.

“These were mostly utilized by antisocial elements and drug addicts to steal iron and sell them to sponsor their drug addiction. These were also vulnerable to be used for crimes like the incident at Ulhasnagar,” the official added.

Accordingly, a series of measures have been recommended, including ensuring proper lighting in such areas. It has also recommended that security personnel be stationed in such desolate spots on railway premises.

The GRP has suggested that there are certain spots like skywalks where a CCTV camera network should be installed as these have been misused for crime, especially at night. An official said that areas like skywalks and parking outside railway stations have been areas that are disputed by the railway police and city police as their jurisdiction.

“Due to both railway police and city police claiming that these areas do not come under their jurisdiction, the complainant has to keep moving from one place to another to register a complaint. Now, the GRP has been instructed to approach the local police and take a decision on such disputed spots and have an agreement over which area will come under whose jurisdiction to prevent inconvenience to complainants,” an official said.

The railways have also been asked to shut illegal entry points to railway station premises. “These areas are generally narrow roads that are not under CCTV coverage. If a criminal uses this to exit, it would be difficult to spot him in the camera network,” the officer added.