Maharashtra: Railway goods guard falls prey to vishing, loses Rs 59,000

A railway goods guard was duped of Rs 59,000 by a cyber-fraudster on Thursday after being contacted via a text message, which looked like it was sent by a telecom service provider. The 34-year-old was asked to provide details to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) data, and told his mobile service would be discontinued if he failed to do so.

The guard ended up sharing his personal details with the scamster, which was then used to withdraw the money.

According to the Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP), the complainant was waiting for a train at the Panvel Railway Station when he received the text message.

A mobile number described as a “customer care number” was provided in the text message. The complainant called the number and the fraudster picked up and sent him a link to a “KYC form”. The fraudster told the complainant a payment of Rs 10 had to be made as a fee as well.

The complainant ended up filing in his personal details including ATM card details and four-digit pin code for making the payment. Within half an hour, his details were used to withdraw a total of Rs 59,000 in a couple of transactions.

On Friday, an FIR was registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. A probe is underway to locate the accused.