Raigad project: Relief for Chhagan Bhujbal’s son, nephew as court discharges them in cheating case

A special court on Wednesday discharged Pankaj Bhujbal and Sameer Bhujbal, the son and nephew respectively of senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, and two others in a cheating case filed against them in connection with a development project in Raigad district in 2015.

Special Judge H S Satbhai allowed the discharge applications of the duo along with those of Rajesh Dharap and Satyen Kesarkar, linked to a development firm, clearing them of charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, along with those under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, 1963.

The complaint dated back to a 2015 case filed with the Economic Offences Wing in Taloja. It was claimed that the directors of Devisha Infrastructure Private Limited were to develop a project called Hexworld on a 25-acre land plot. It was alleged that it was hidden that the developers did not have the land in its name, nor its possession or construction-related permission to develop it. It was alleged that potential flat buyers were misrepresented to the tune of Rs 44 crore for the sale of 2,344 flats. The complaint said that the flats were not handed over to them despite three years of booking, nor was there any refund of the money paid.

The discharge applications represented by lawyers Sudharshan Khawase and Sajal Yadav on behalf of the Bhujbals stated that there wasn’t sufficient ground to prove any of the charges. It was claimed that as per law, while 20 per cent of money could be taken from buyers without an agreement, the developers here had taken only 10 per cent and had used the money towards development of the project. There was no case that they had gained illegally at the cost of the buyers, the lawyers said, adding the company had spent Rs 135 crore for obtaining the land.