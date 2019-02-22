Raigad: IED-like device found in bus

A day after a low-intensity explosion was reported in Kashimira, Raigad Police found a device similar to IED inside a state transport bus on Wednesday night. It was defused by the bomb squad on Thursday morning.

Advertising

According to Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar, the device was kept inside a cloth bag in a bus heading from Karjat to Alibaug. “The driver of the bus thought that the bag belonged to the conductor and he took the bag with him after parking the bus in the depot. He then took another bus to Panvel, along with the conductor. Near Apte village, the driver and the conductor both realised that the bag did not belong to either of them,” Paraskar said.

Raigad Police was informed around 1.30 am on Thursday. “We immediately contacted the bomb squad and ATS teams. Other agencies were engaged too. Finally, the device was defused around 4.30 am,” a senior officer from Raigad Police said.

“We have sent the device for forensic examination after which we will find out if it was a bomb. If yes, what was the capacity and how it was made. We have already registered a case against unknown persons under the Explosives Act,” Paraskar said. Raigad Police officers have been asked to be on high alert after the bomb scare.

Advertising

“We have strict orders to report anything out of the usual to the seniors. We are checking the passengers who boarded the bus between Karjat and Alibaug, to identify the person who kept the bag in the vehicle,” said an officer.