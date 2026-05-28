Elderly couple found murdered at Maharashtra home, killer threw ash on bodies

Police suspect that the ash was aimed at hiding fingerprints and that the double murders were meticulously planned.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbaiMay 28, 2026 04:04 PM IST
Raigad elderly couple murderRaghunath Dattu Farat, 73, and Surekha Raghunath Farat, 68, lived in Nigdoli village. (Express photo)
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A 73-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife were found murdered at their home in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Tuesday. According to the police, ash was thrown on the elderly couple’s bodies and inside the home. Police are questioning several people and hope to crack the case soon.

Police suspect that the ash was aimed at hiding fingerprints and that the double murders were meticulously planned.

Raghunath Dattu Farat, 73, and Surekha Raghunath Farat, 68, lived in Nigdoli village. Their two sons live with their wives and children elsewhere.

On Tuesday, their grandson Aditya Rohidas Farat, 21, his mother, and his sister came to meet the elderly couple from Khalapur. Aditya kept knocking on the main door, but got no response. He then went to the back door and found it partially open. He went inside and found his grandfather, Raghunath, in a pool of blood. In another room, his grandmother, Surekha, was lying dead on the bed. There was blood and ash all around.

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Vishal Nehul, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said there were deep injury marks on the bodies, and it appeared that the killer slit their throats.

An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Aditya. Police are scanning footage from a CCTV camera in the area.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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