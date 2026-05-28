Elderly couple found murdered at Maharashtra home, killer threw ash on bodies

A 73-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife were found murdered at their home in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Tuesday. According to the police, ash was thrown on the elderly couple’s bodies and inside the home. Police are questioning several people and hope to crack the case soon.

Police suspect that the ash was aimed at hiding fingerprints and that the double murders were meticulously planned.

Raghunath Dattu Farat, 73, and Surekha Raghunath Farat, 68, lived in Nigdoli village. Their two sons live with their wives and children elsewhere.

On Tuesday, their grandson Aditya Rohidas Farat, 21, his mother, and his sister came to meet the elderly couple from Khalapur. Aditya kept knocking on the main door, but got no response. He then went to the back door and found it partially open. He went inside and found his grandfather, Raghunath, in a pool of blood. In another room, his grandmother, Surekha, was lying dead on the bed. There was blood and ash all around.