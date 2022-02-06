Raigad district administration speeds up land acquisition

WITH THE work of Navi Mumbai airport gathering steam, the Raigad district administration is speeding up the work of acquiring land for the doubling of the Karjat-Panvel railway line. The project is being done by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and they say that the travel time between CST and Karjat will be reduced by 25 minutes instead of the Mumbai Kalyan Karjat route.

The total length of the Panvel Karjat route is 29.6 km and the total cost of the project is Rs 2,812 crore. The route has two flyovers and three tunnels and 44 bridges. There are five stations on route — Panvel, Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk and Karjat. The total land required is 135.89 hectares of which 74.4 per cent is acquired.

The MRVC officials said that 4.90 hectares of forest land is also to be acquired. Nearly 84 per cent of government land, 48 per cent of forest and 100 per cent of railway land is acquired, said MRVC spokesperson Sunil Udasi.

Sarjerao Mhaske, special land acquisition officer of Raigad district said that the acquisition of land is in full swing and according to the new policy the compensation rates are being fixed.

A new suburban terminal has been proposed on the east side of the existing Kalyan-Karjat Railway line at Karjat. A new station building has been proposed in Chikhale. A new station is proposed at Morbe. Two new tunnels are proposed between Morbe station and Karjat station.