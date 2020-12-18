Raigad collector told to set up committee to verify status of all Uran wetlands

However, according to NWIA, there are 17 wetlands in Uran. (File)

The Bombay HC-appointed Konkan wetland grievance redressal and state mangrove monitoring committees on Tuesday directed the Raigad collector to set up a sub-committee to verify the status of all wetlands at Uran in Thane that are identified under the National Wetland Inventory Atlas (NWIA), Maharashtra, 2011.

The move comes days after the Raigad administration had told the wetland panel on December 9 that there were no wetland (small water bodies) sites in Uran taluka. However, according to NWIA, there are 17 wetlands in Uran.

A letter by member secretary of the panel, Neenu Somraj, directed the Raigad collector to set up the sub-committee comprising the collector, a representative each from the police, environment and forest departments, City Industrial Development Corpora-tion Limited and HC-panel member Stalin D. “The committee should submit its report within 15 days,” the letter stated, directing the collector to expedite the appointments at the earliest.

The letter was issued after the Konkan wetland redressal and state mangrove monitoring committees received complaints regarding the destruction of wetlands identified by NWIA.

“Numerous complaints have been received about encroachment, debris dumping on the sites identified by NWIA in Uran. Thus, we intend to ensure they remain protected. The committee is asking the Raigad collector to survey/inspect and submit the findings. Based on this, further directions will be issued,” said Somraj.

In a wetland committee meeting held on December 9, Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhary had said that there are no wetlands in Uran. She was responding to a proposal to declare sites in Uran, including Panje, Bhendkhal and Belpada, as wetlands.

