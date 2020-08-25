Raigad building collapse: Two dead, 19 missing; case registered against five persons

Raigad building collapse: Rescue operations underway after Tarique Garden collapsed in Raigad

At least two people have died and 19 are still missing after a building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. One of the deceased was not a resident of the building but had suffered injuries when it came crashing down. He suffered a cardiac arrest while being treated for his injuries in a hospital. Visuals from this morning showed the rescue teams at the spot.

The top three floors of the structure, known as Tarique Garden, collapsed around 6.50 pm Monday evening. Local rescue teams, including police and fire brigade, were immediately pressed into service. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Canine squads were also deployed at the scene of the collapse. Follow Raigad building collapse LIVE updates

Here is all we know about the Raigad building collapse till now

How old is the building

Tarique Garden is estimated to be not more than 10 years old and houses over 40 families. Eyewitnesses said the building, began shaking with some residents managing to rush out before it collapsed. The building had two wings A and B. Residents of the B wing came out in time and were unhurt, while some from the A wing also got out in time.

Of the 97 people who lived in the building, 78 have been rescued till this morning.

Is there a case registered?

Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhari on Monday night ordered the registration of an offence against the builder, the architect and the contactor. The district administration has identified one Yunus Shaikh as the builder, and a Patel as the contractor. Raigad police have registered a case under sections 304, 304 A, 337, 338 and 34 against five persons in the building collapse incident.

Who’s present at the site?

The rescue operations has been going for over 12 hours now. Three teams of the NDRF were deployed to the site of the accident late Monday, to join rescue operations conducted by the local police and fire brigade. An official from NDRF said that visuals of the building denote that it was a “pancake collapse”, a term used for a fall that occurs from the top floors to the lower ones.

NDRF Commandant Anupam Shrivastav said: “The immediate priority will be to rescue those trapped. Three canines are a part of the rescue teams. Since they are the most reliable method of rescue in such situations, they will be pressed into action first. We will also take help seismic and acoustic detectors, among others, to detect any noise from the debris.” Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar told PTI that eight persons have been rescued from the debris so far and 19 are still missing.

District officials said that 25 labourers, one gas cutter, one genset, two JCBs and two dumpers have been deployed at the site. Hospitals in neighbouring talukas of Mangaon, Roha and Panvel have been put on alert. Three ambulances with doctors on board have also been dispatched from Mangaon.

CM Thackeray overseeing rescue ops; PM Modi saddened

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said he was saddened by the incident, and prayed for the recovery of those injured. Home Minister Amit Shah described the incident as “tragic” in a tweet on Monday and said that he has spoken to SN Pradhan, the chief of the disaster response force, to provide all possible assistance. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he is distressed by the Raigad building collapse and offers his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2020

What led to the collapse?

Although the investigations are still on, Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhari suspected structural damage behind the collapse. She also added that the building was not dilapidated. Local residents said that Mahad hardly received any rainfall on Monday for it to have played a role in the building giving way.

