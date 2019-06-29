Raigad: 6 held for running prostitution racket

SIX PERSONS have been arrested for running a prostitution racket in Raigad. Six women, including B-town models, were rescued from a rented bungalow in Kihim, police said. Drugs were seized from the accused, they added.

Raigad SP Anil Paraskar said the accused and the rescued women were traced on Thursday. “We contacted two women, who supplied women. We then sent a decoy customer and managed to trap them all,” he added.

The police had received a tip-off that several high profile escort services were active in the area. “The accused provided high-profile women to customers. The customers booked hotel rooms online and the women were sent there. Sometimes, if a customer agreed to pay more, even drugs were supplied, like in this case. Even models from Mumbai are involved,” said an officer.

“The six arrested have been booked under the NDPS Act and for pushing women into prostitution… The five women who have been rescued have been sent to a remand home for now,” Paraskar said.