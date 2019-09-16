Raid on Borivali bar: 61 held, four women rescued

Sixty-one people were arrested for obscenity and four women dancers rescued following a raid on a Borivali-based bar on Saturday, police said. The accused, mostly employees of the bar, were produced before a holiday court Sunday which granted them bail, while the women were sent to a shelter home, police said.

Following a tip-off, Mumbai Police raided Charvak Bar located in Borivali around 11:45pm on Saturday, “When our team reached the spot, we found obscene acts were on at the bar, following which we arrested 61 people and rescued the four bar dancers,” an officer said.

He added that 32 people among the arrested were bar staffers, while there were 29 customers. They were booked under IPC sections 294 (indulging in obscene acts and songs), 114 (abettor present when the offence is committed) and 34 (common intention), the officer said.