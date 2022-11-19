Rahul’s Savarkar comments may trigger rift in MVA: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar could cause rifts in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra.

“Coming to Maharashtra, making allegations against Savarkar and defaming him is not acceptable to Maharashtra as well as Shiv Sena. Maharashtra Congress leaders would also not support it. There was, in fact, no need to make this statement in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra was undertaken with the intention of raising the issues related to the rising dictatorial attitude in the country, issues of unemployment, inflation and atrocities on women in the country. The yatra is drawing huge responses, especially in Maharashtra. So, at this point of time, there was no need to bring the issue of Savarkar. Because of this, there is a possibility of rifts in the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Raut said.

At an event earlier this week in Washim district during the Maharashtra leg of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul had taken aim at the BJP and RSS saying that they idolise Savarkar.

“Despite the British offering him land, Birsa Munda refused to bow. He chose death. We, the Congress, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkar ji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol,” he had said.

The Udhhav Thackeray-led Sena, a Congress ally, publicly expressed its displeasure at the comment, with Uddhav saying that Rahul’s statement “is wrong”.

Rahul, however, reiterated his criticism of Savarkar on Thursday.

On Friday, Raut said the comments would cause bitterness in the MVA.

“The MVA will not collapse, but it will certainly cause bitterness… There will be cracks in our alliance, which is not a good sign,” Raut said on Friday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that both his party and the Udhhav-led Sena had agreed to disagree on Savarkar.

Advertisement

“I spoke to Sanjay Raut today (Friday). We agree to disagree. He refuted the impression that it (Rahul’s comments) would weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi. It won’t affect the MVA,” Ramesh said.

Raut confirmed having received a call from Ramesh on the Savarkar issue, and while he said he would not reveal details about the conversation, he said, “The Congress did damage control as Rahul Gandhi avoided mentioning Savarkar in his speech in Buldhana today.”

“I told Jairam Ramesh that Rahul Gandhi should avoid mentioning the Savarkar issue again and again, and instead, he should focus hard on the issues that he is raising… Repeatedly raising the Savarkar issue will lead him nowhere. When his yatra was getting a good response, there was no need to create a controversy… We don’t want any bitterness in MVA alliance,” Raut said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Uddhav said he did not agree with Rahul’s comments.

“The statement was wrong. I do not agree with what Rahul said. We have immense love and respect for Savarkar,” he had said in Mumbai on Thursday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also criticised Rahul, saying his comments against Savarkar were an attention-seeking exercise.

“He should speak within the legal framework. If he violates that, we will have to take action,” Fadnavis said, adding that Rahul had hurt the feelings of Maharashtra.

Ramesh said the Congress was aware of “threats” to Rahul’s security following the comments on Savarakar.

Advertisement

“His grandmother and father have been victims of violence, and we are aware of the threat to him. There will be no compromise on the security of Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Arguing that historical facts cannot be changed, Ramesh said that Savarkar was among those who introduced the two-nation theory and that the RSS opposed the 1942 Quit India movement.

Advertisement

“This history needs to be discussed with an unbiased mind. Not on social media and WhatsApp,” he said.

— With input from Manoj More in Pune