Shewale serves defamation notice to Saamana for news item alleging Pak link

Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale has served a defamation notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana and its Hindi version for publishing a news item carrying allegations against him by a woman stating he has hotel and real estate interests in Karachi, Pakistan.

Shewale, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp, has demanded an unconditional apology within 15 days, adding it should be published in both Marathi and Hindi version of the paper besides being carried online. The news item should be removed from Saamana’s website, the notice further stated.



“My client says that your aforesaid defamatory articles have already caused immense damage, loss of reputation and goodwill to him, which he has painstakingly built over the past decades, beyond repair and therefore Saamana and your reporters are liable to face both civil and criminal proceedings for the same damage among other offences,” the notice said.

Shewale courted controversy after his photographs with a woman surfaced, followed by complaint of rape. Shewale has denied all the allegations and demanded an NIA inquiry claiming the woman has relations with the underworld, including gangster Dawood Ibrahim.