Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Rahul’s Savarkar remark insulted Maharashtra, Marathi manoos: BJP leader

"No patriotic citizen will forgive the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya ‘for not condemning’ the Congress leader"

This is combination image of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray (L), Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar (C) and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (R). (File)

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar Friday said it is “factually incorrect” to say Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar had sought mercy from the British and that Rahul Gandhi’s statement about him amounted to an insult to the “Marathi manoos”.

“Rahul Gandhi is intentionally insulting Swatantryaveer Savarkar. It is an insult to Savarkar and to the patriotic Indians. Rahul Gandhi is insulting Maharashtra, where this son was born. An insult to this Marathi manoos who was made to suffer in the cellular jail for India’s freedom struggle is actually an insult to entire Maharashtra,” Shelar told reporters, adding that the Hindutva ideologue “did not flinch” in the face of suffering.

The BJP leader said the Congress had “insulted” Savarkar previously too. “The Congress’s statement that Swatantryaveer Savarkar was a servant of the British was derogatory. What was worse is that the Congress had a few years ago, in its official magazine, alleged that Savarkar was a homosexual. The Congress has done as much as possible to attack his loyalty, faith and patriotism,” he said.

Shelar said it was “unfortunate” that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was “silent about the insult to the Marathi manoos”.

“Why is the Shiv Sena refusing to take any stance? The late Balasaheb Thackeray had insulted Mani Shankar Aiyer by physically attacking his statue, whereas Aaditya Thackeray is participating in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Shelar said.

“Why is Aaditya Thackeray not condemning Rahul Gandhi’s statement?” Shelar asked, adding that the Thackeray-led Sena was doing “politics of distortion”.

“Neither history nor the Marathi manoos or Maharashtra will ever forgive him. No patriotic citizen of this country will forgive the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. There is immense anger among the public against the insult to Maharashtra,” the BJP leader said.

Rahul Thursday targeted Savarkar at an event in Washim district during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Despite the British offering him land, Birsa Munda refused to bow, he chose death. We, the Congress, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkar ji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol,” he had said.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 06:08:40 pm
