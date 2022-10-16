scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Rahul Lonikar appointed state chief of BJP Yuva Morcha

"Rahul Lonikar is a proactive party worker committed to the organisation. He has led 42 agitations. His selection is on merit," said state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Rahul Lonikar is the son of former BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar

THE BJP on Saturday announced that Rahul Lonikar has been appointed the new state president of BJP Yuva Morcha. Lonikar, who hails from Jalna district, is the son of former BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar.

“Rahul Lonikar is a proactive party worker committed to the organisation. He has led 42 agitations. His selection is on merit,” said state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“… Through the BJP warrior campaign, he will tour entire state to appeal to voters and consolidate BJP support among youth in the age group of 18 to 25 years,” said Bawankule.

However, the Congress criticised the appointment of Lonikar, with party general secretary Sachin Sawant saying, “I wonder what happens to BJP’s dynastic politics campaign? We are sure the dynastic politics tag does not apply to BJP.”

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:06:00 am
