scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Rahul has got new aura, could lead to change of power in 2024: Raut

Raut also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not sow “seeds of hatred and divisiveness.”

Sanjay Raut, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, shiv sena, Narendra Modi, amit shah, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsShiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut
Listen to this article
Rahul has got new aura, could lead to change of power in 2024: Raut
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Remarking that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got a new “aura” in 2022, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if the same continues this year as well as in 2024, there will be change of power in the country during the general elections.

“Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has got a new shine last year through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has reached Delhi now despite attempts made to stop it. Thousands of people are walking with him. If this trend continues in 2023, the country may see a political change in the next general elections,” Raut said in his weekly column Rokhthok in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana”.

Raut also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not sow “seeds of hatred and divisiveness.”

The Parliamentarian said, “The perpetual enmity between Hindus and Muslims is pushing the country towards a new partition… The issue of Ram Mandir has been settled, no votes will be given on it now. Hence, marches and agitations were started on the issue of ‘Love Jihad’.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Coming up: A new and old year
Coming up: A new and old year
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
More from Mumbai

He said the deaths of Tunisha Sharma and Shraddha Walkar were not cases of “love jihad”, adding women of any caste and religion should not be oppressed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 23:25 IST
Next Story

Can BCCI ask IPL franchise to under-utilise Team India regulars?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close