Rahul has got new aura, could lead to change of power in 2024: Raut

Remarking that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got a new “aura” in 2022, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if the same continues this year as well as in 2024, there will be change of power in the country during the general elections.

“Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has got a new shine last year through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has reached Delhi now despite attempts made to stop it. Thousands of people are walking with him. If this trend continues in 2023, the country may see a political change in the next general elections,” Raut said in his weekly column Rokhthok in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana”.

Raut also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not sow “seeds of hatred and divisiveness.”

The Parliamentarian said, “The perpetual enmity between Hindus and Muslims is pushing the country towards a new partition… The issue of Ram Mandir has been settled, no votes will be given on it now. Hence, marches and agitations were started on the issue of ‘Love Jihad’.”

He said the deaths of Tunisha Sharma and Shraddha Walkar were not cases of “love jihad”, adding women of any caste and religion should not be oppressed.