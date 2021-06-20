Rahul Gandhi’s 51st birthday: Mumbai Congress to adopt 1,000 malnourished children, donate 1,000 bottles of blood

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

THE MUMBAI Congress on Saturday celebrated party MP Rahul Gandhi’s 51st birthday by announcing that it will adopt 1,000 malnourished children and donate 1,000 bottles of blood.

City Congress president Bhai Jagtap said blood donation camps will be organised in various areas, including Colaba and Chembur.

AICC Maharashtra in charge, H K Patil – who is on a five-day tour of Mumbai – was the chief guest at the function also attended by Cabinet ministers Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh and Yashomati Thakur as well as Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra, among others.

Jagtap said that Congress has identified 1,000 malnourished children from the slums of Mumbai and tribal hamlets in surrounding districts. “We have appointed 200 party workers to take care of five children each,” he added. “The third Covid-19 wave is likely to hit children more than any other age group. Malnourished children are likely to be more vulnerable,” he added.

State Congress president Nana Patole, who also attended the event, said: “The time has come to oust BJP and Narendra Modi from power at the Centre… Bringing back Congress to power under the leadership of Rahul Gandhiji is inevitable to save the country.”