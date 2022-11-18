Rahul Gandhi targets Savarkar again, Uddhav Thackeray says remarks wrong

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday doubled down on his criticism of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the face of public disapproval from ally and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying the Hindutva ideologue helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

Rahul had initially targeted Savarkar at an event in Washim district during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Despite the British offering him land, Birsa Munda refused to bow, he chose death. We, the Congress, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkar ji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol,” he had said.

Reacting to that statement, Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, said he disagrees. “The statement was wrong. I do not agree with what Rahul said. We have immense love and respect for Savarkar. We have faith in him,” Uddhav said at an event to mark the 10th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Mumbai.

Following Uddhav’s statement, Rahul said he stood by his comments on Savarkar and was open to discuss the issue with people who held a contrarian view on the subject.

Rahul Gandhi’s comment invited the wrath of the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena. Rahul Gandhi’s comment invited the wrath of the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena.

Addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 to mediapersons, saying they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

“I will read the last line, which says ‘I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and is signed V D Savarkar, which shows he helped the British,” Gandhi said.

Also Read | Why Uddhav disapproved of Rahul’s remarks

He said he was of the view that Savarkar signed the letter out of fear and betrayed leaders of the freedom struggle.

Advertisement

The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, have targeted Rahul over these remarks, with some saying the yatra should not be allowed to move further.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said: “We strongly condemn such frivolous charges against a freedom fighter of Veer Savarkar’s stature.”

At an event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said: “Savarkar was among those freedom fighters who were subjected to brutal atrocities. The cruelty inflicted on him was beyond imagination.”

Advertisement

Rahul dared the government to stop the yatra, which is in its last leg in Maharashtra.

“If they want to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, they must try it. If the Bharat Jodo Yatra is causing harm to the country, then they should stop this yatra,” he said.

Uddhav, meanwhile, hit out at the RSS, saying it did not take part in India’s freedom struggle. “Before questioning us over freedom fighters and Savarkar, you (BJP) should tell us first what was your parent organisation RSS’ role and contribution to the freedom struggle. We were not there during the freedom fight, but the RSS was. The organisation had no role in the freedom struggle. They stayed away from the freedom struggle,” he added.

Uddhav also asked why the BJP had not conferred the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar when the party had been in power for eight years. Uddhav said though he disagreed with Rahul’s statement, his party supports his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also indicated that he may not join Rahul’s rally at Shegaon on Friday. The Congress had invited Uddhav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, Savarkar’s grandson Thursday registered a complaint against Rahul for his statements, police said. Ranjit Savarkar also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole be booked for “making similar statements”.

“No FIR has been registered,” said a police officer.