Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes with Jiu-Jitsu, ‘shramdaan’ experience for Congress workers

Rahul Gandhi, who will be spending a full day with the party workers, is a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra to take part in the ongoing organisational strengthening process as part of the 10-day mandatory residential training camp in Nashik under Congress’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

While the training camp includes coaching on organisational building, party ideology, political scenarios, among other things, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and understanding rural realities by working under the MGNREGA scheme may also feature during the 10 days of the campaign.

Rahul Gandhi, who will be spending a full day with the party workers attending the training programme, is a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu.