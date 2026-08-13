Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes with Jiu-Jitsu, ‘shramdaan’ experience for Congress workers

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra to take part in the ongoing organisational strengthening process as part of the 10-day mandatory residential training camp in Nashik under Congress’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.
While the training camp includes coaching on organisational building, party ideology, political scenarios, among other things, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and understanding rural realities by working under the MGNREGA scheme may also feature during the 10 days of the campaign.
Rahul Gandhi, who will be spending a full day with the party workers attending the training programme, is a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu.
‘Shramdaan, Jiu-Jitsu’: What will trainees do?
Organised under the leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Training Department, the training will be held by the AICC training team led by Sachin Rao and feature Shramdaan. The Congress workers will also be taught fitness, discipline, patience, mental resilience, and the attitude to face challenges through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. To understand rural realities and the issues faced by ordinary citizens, trainees will be given firsthand working experience under MGNREGA.
“This training has been designed from the broad perspective of “New Generation, New Leadership, and a Strong Organization.” While studying the changing social and political climate, the training aims to develop four key attributes: direct contact with the public, organizational skills, ideological clarity, and leadership capability,” Shirke said.
Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary in Maharashtra
Rahul Gandhi will hold a full-day special guidance session to lead discussions on the challenges, organisational preparedness, ideology, and the party’s role in national politics, followed by questions, expectations, issues, and political perspectives of the workers.
“The training program will place special emphasis on organizational building, leadership development, party ideology, political scenarios, social issues, and methods of connecting with the general public,” said Ashutosh Shirke, Maharashtra Congress training cell president.
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In his letter to the state unit, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that a 10-day residential training program has been organised in Nashik as part of the selection and appointment process for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents under the Congress party’s “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”.
“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has given his consent to attend and provide his valuable guidance on one of the days,” Venugopal said in the letter.
In May 2026, the state unit of the Congress appointed 69 new organisational district presidents.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
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