Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Rahul Gandhi lies, people will give befitting reply: Devndra Fadnavis

He also lashed out at Aaditya Thackeray for joining hands with Rahul at Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Vinayak Damodar Savarkar repeatedly. He also lashed out at Aaditya Thackeray for joining hands with Rahul at Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was a leader with independent thought. He was a freedom fighter who faced the injustice of imprisonment before Independence. And even after Independence, he is mocked; his ideas and thoughts are imprisoned by the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi. He (Rahul) lies, tells false facts everyday and behaves shamelessly. All the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to his behaviour,” Fadnavis said. He also compared Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray to Savarkar and said, “He was a nationalist and Hindu leader who took forward Savarkar’s legacy.”

Rahul Shewale, MP from Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena, demanded that the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be stopped in Maharashtra itself for Rahul’s “objectionable comments” against Savarkar.

Shewale said “as Bal Thackeray had started ‘Jode Maro Andolan’ (beat up with shoes) against Congress’s Mani Shankar Iyer over his comments against Savarkar, I appeal that similar protests should start against Rahul and his yatra stopped in the state”.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:43:20 am
