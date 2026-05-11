Rahul Gandhi is a rejected neta, rejected mal: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

According to Fadnavis, “The conflict has already adversely affected several nations including neighborhoods. In Pakistan the fuel price has shot to Rs 450 per litres. There is scarcity. (File Photo)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called opposition leader and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi a rejected neta (leader), rejected mal (product). The remarks which evoked sharp reaction from the opposition party was made in Delhi.

Speaking to the media persons Fadnavis said people should follow PMs appeal against excess use of fuel to avert a crisis in the country arising due to ongoing West Asia conflict.

” Due to the West Asia conflict, prices of fuel have steeply risen. The austerity measures suggested by the PM should be heeded by citizens, as this is the way forward to avoid the fuel crisis ahead.”