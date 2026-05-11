Rahul Gandhi is a rejected neta, rejected mal: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called opposition leader and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi a rejected neta (leader), rejected mal (product). The remarks which evoked sharp reaction from the opposition party was made in Delhi.
Speaking to the media persons Fadnavis said people should follow PMs appeal against excess use of fuel to avert a crisis in the country arising due to ongoing West Asia conflict.
” Due to the West Asia conflict, prices of fuel have steeply risen. The austerity measures suggested by the PM should be heeded by citizens, as this is the way forward to avoid the fuel crisis ahead.”
According to Fadnavis, “The conflict has already adversely affected several nations including neighborhoods. In Pakistan the fuel price has shot to Rs 450 per litres. There is scarcity.
Despite the prolonged conflict, under PM Modi’s leadership, India has managed well.
There is no disruption in supply of fuel. We, however, have to make mindful measures and curtail excess use of oil and gas. If we don’t use the fuel economically we may have a crisis”.
Commenting on Gandhi’s criticism about Modi’s appeal, Fadnavis said, “I am not sure how much Rajul Gandhi has understood what the PM meant. But people surely have understood him.”
He further said, “We don’t give much importance to what he says. Rahul Gandhi is a rejected neta. He is a rejected mal.”
On Sunday, Modi made an ardent appeal to citizens on fuel conservation. He urged people to turn to public transport and avoid buying gold for one year. He urged people to limit overseas vacations. These drastic measures were recommended to cope with the global crisis arising due to the West Asia conflict.
After the PMs appeal, state BJP has taken the decision to launch a drive to create public awareness.
Fadnavis said, at a time of global uncertainty, India stands as a pillar of stability, confidence and opportunity. He said Maharashtra is determined to make major reforms which entail achieving an ambitious target of one trillion dollar economy. The state will push for AI, semiconductors, EVs, clean energy, data centres, GCCs and deep tech to define the future of the state’s economy.
The Chief Minister announced that the multi-year tariff 2025-2030 has been approved.
Fadnavis said this would bring a systematic and steady decline in electricity rates for industries by two to three per cent and 26 per cent for domestic consumers.
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