‘With blessings of Guru Nanak’, Rahul Gandhi begins Maharashtra-leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who began the Maharashtra-leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra Monday, paid a visit to a gurudwara in Nanded district on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday. On its official Twitter page, the Congress shared a video of Rahul praying wearing a headscarf with Khanda symbol and someone wrapping a Dastar around his head. He prayed for harmony and equality, the party said.

During the Yatra, Maharashtra Seva Dal General Secretary Krishna Kumar Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday. In a statement, the party said Pandey collapsed during the march and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

After covering five states in two months, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra Monday night. Alluding to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, party leaders entered the state holding flaming torches in their hands. They said “these torches of unity of the country, symbolising the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will become an example for the coming future.”

Upon arrival in Maharashtra, the Wayanad MP was greeted by the party’s state unit chief Nana Patole and former minister Balasaheb Thorat among others.

Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in five districts of Maharashtra in 15 days, covering a distance of 382 km. He will address two rallies in the state — one on November 10 in Nanded, and the other on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district. According to the party schedule, the yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

The Congress, which was a part of the ruling MVA coalition in the state until the recent political upheaval, has also invited Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to join Rahul in his yatra through Maharashtra. Even though Pawar had earlier accepted the invitation, his presence will depend upon him health, party sources said. There is no official confirmation from Uddhav Thackeray yet, though his son Aaditya might march with Rahul.

Earlier on Tuesday, on the sixth anniversary of demonetisation, Rahul targeted the Modi government saying the policy only resulted in weakening of the economy, poverty, and loss of small businesses.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in one of the Congress’ biggest public outreach initiatives in years. The 3,570-km-long yatra is expected to boost the party, which has faced several electoral defeats and structural blows since 2014.